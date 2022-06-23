Invading Russian troops dismantled and stole Ukraine’s largest solar power plant near the town of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Region.

According to local residents, the occupiers spent a long period of time disassembling, packaging and exporting its solar panels to Russia.

Created in 2013, Tokmak Solar Energy was the largest solar power plant in Ukraine. Spanning 96 hectares, and equal in size to 100 football fields, the capacity of the station was 50 MW.

Earlier, on May 28, Russian troops used rocket fire to destroy a solar electric power station in Merefa, which is 30 kilometers from Kharkiv.

Aleksandra Klitina is a Senior Correspondent for Kyiv Post. A former Deputy Minister in Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure, she has more than 10 years of experience working with private and public institutions, as a state servant and in private financial and investment companies.
