These are the people’s Bayraktars.

Lithuania sent a Bayraktar drone to Ukraine on July 7, for which the whole country raised money. Turkish manufacturer Baykar, touched by the zeal of Lithuanians, also donated this drone for free.

The Lithuanian Defence Ministry bought equipment and missiles for the TB2 military drone with funds donated by ordinary Lithuanians. The drone was named Vanagas, which in Lithuanian means hawk.

The Lithuanian Defence Minister said that “this shows that civil initiative can move mountains and turn it into a hawk.”

The Turkish drone maker decided to donate the drone after Lithuanians raised EUR 5.9 million to buy it for Ukraine. When it became possible to use the funds elsewhere, EUR 1.5 million were allocated for arming the drone, and the rest of the amount donated will be spent on other measures to support Ukraine, which the fundraiser will decide.

People in Poland are also collecting money to buy a drone for Ukraine.

As of July 7, Poland had already collected the equivalent of more than $1.5 million for the Polish Bayraktar for Ukraine, which is 30% of its cost price.

More than 62,000 people have already donated money to the “Buy Ukraine a Bayraktar” campaign, which has been running since June 28 on the Zrzutka.pl crowdfunding platform.

The organizer, a well-known public figure, political scientist and journalist, Slavomir Serakovsky, expects raise more than $5 million by the end of July.

Well-known Poles – directors, actors, journalists, scientists and public figures – are posting on social networks to support this initiative.

Serakovsky wrote that “if small Lithuania raised funds for Bayraktar in a concise time, then much larger Poland should do the same.”

Meanwhile, Russian tourists in Turkey have suddenly discovered they’ve been funding the production of Bayraktar drones for Ukraine.