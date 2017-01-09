The UN has changed the status of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania from Eastern European countries to the states of Northern Europe, 112.Ukraine TV channel said quoting deputy of the European Parliament Artis Pabriks and the UN Statistics Division.

“UN officially changes Status of Baltic states from Eastern Europe to Northern Europe. This is where we belong,” Pabriks wrote on his Twitter page.

could be interesting for you: View the most up-to-date Ukraine news articles published today.

Now Eastern European countries are, according to the UN classification, Belarus, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia and Ukraine.

According to the United Nations, Northern European countries are Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom.