The UN has changed the status of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania from Eastern European countries to the states of Northern Europe, 112.Ukraine TV channel said quoting deputy of the European Parliament Artis Pabriks and the UN Statistics Division.

“UN officially changes Status of Baltic states from Eastern Europe to Northern Europe. This is where we belong,” Pabriks wrote on his Twitter page.

could be interesting for you:

Now Eastern European countries are, according to the UN classification, Belarus, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia and Ukraine.

According to the United Nations, Northern European countries are Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Interfax-Ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
RELATED ARTICLES
EU Agrees Draft Media Freedom Law Europe
1 hour ago
EU Agrees Draft Media Freedom Law
By AFP
Ukraine Elected Vice-Chair of UNESCO Committee for Protection of Cultural Property
1 hour ago
Ukraine Elected Vice-Chair of UNESCO Committee for Protection of Cultural Property
By UkrInform
Tens of Thousands Rally in Georgia to Celebrate EU Candidate Status Europe
2 hours ago
Tens of Thousands Rally in Georgia to Celebrate EU Candidate Status
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Ukraine’s first lady shines on Vogue cover
Next » Who armed Russia?