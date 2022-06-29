State-owned postal operator Ukrposhta issued a new postage stamp depicting the famous Antonov 225 plane on Tuesday, June 28. The plane is better known as the Mriya (Dream) cargo plane. 

It comes after the very successful and highly popular stamp issues in April and May depicting a Ukrainian soldier yelling expletives at the Russian missile cruiser Moskva off Ukraine’s Zmiyny Island and the Moskva’s subsequent sinking.

The Ukrposhta site is already selling the new issue, which consists of a stamp, envelope, and postcard. Or you can buy it at Ukrposhta branches which have a philately department.

The design for the illustration belongs to 11-year-old schoolgirl Sofiya Kravchuk from Volyn Region. She drew it for the “What is Ukraine for me?” contest.

Ornate flower bed in Kyiv depicting Mriya plane with inscription “With the Mriya in My Heart”  (Photo Credit: https://kyivcity.gov.ua/)

The plane is already the topic of a beautiful flower bed situated in the Desnyansky District of Kyiv.

The Mriya, the worldʼs largest cargo plane, was destroyed by invading Russian forces on February 27, 2022, during a vicious air attack on a vital airfield in the city of Hostomel, Kyiv Region.

It is impossible to restore the destroyed plane. A new one can be built, though the cost could be as high as $1 billion. The aircraft was a strategic airlifter and only one example of it has been made, which the Russians destroyed.

The Mriya was also depicted on a Ukrainian stamp released in 1998.

The Mriya cargo plane was also depicted in this 40,000 Karbovantsi stamp issued by Ukrposhta in 1996. (Photo Credit: Ukrposhta)

 

Peter Dutczyn
Peter Dutczyn
Peter Dutczyn is an ex-pat freelance editor based in the Ukrainian capital, who has worked for BBC Monitoring World Service and USAID, among others, in the 20 years he has spent living in Ukraine. He hails from England. Contact mail: [email protected]
