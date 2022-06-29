State-owned postal operator Ukrposhta issued a new postage stamp depicting the famous Antonov 225 plane on Tuesday, June 28. The plane is better known as the Mriya (Dream) cargo plane.

It comes after the very successful and highly popular stamp issues in April and May depicting a Ukrainian soldier yelling expletives at the Russian missile cruiser Moskva off Ukraine’s Zmiyny Island and the Moskva’s subsequent sinking.

The Ukrposhta site is already selling the new issue, which consists of a stamp, envelope, and postcard. Or you can buy it at Ukrposhta branches which have a philately department.

The design for the illustration belongs to 11-year-old schoolgirl Sofiya Kravchuk from Volyn Region. She drew it for the “What is Ukraine for me?” contest.