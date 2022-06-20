The Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal has banned the activities of the Opposition Platform – For Life political party (OPZH). This decision can be appealed to the Supreme Court within 20 days. The hearing on June 20  lasted more than 5 hours.

“The court decided to transfer this party’s property, funds, and other assets to state ownership. It also applies to regional, city, and district organizations of this political party, primary branches, and other structural entities,” the Ministry of Justice said.

The party, tracing its origins from the Party of the Regions from the era of the deposed kleptokrat president Viktor Yanukovych, was until the Russian all-attack on Ukraine in late February 2022 the country’s main pro-Russian political force, which many increasingly viewed as a Russian fifth column.

On April 14, the National Security and Defense Council had suspended the activities of the OPZH faction in the Verkhovna Rada.

