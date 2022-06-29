UK Billionaire Richard Branson paid a visit to Hostomel in Kyiv Region on June 29. He expressed interest in the airfield that belongs to the state-owned Antonov Enterprise and the possibility of restoring it.

The airfield was destroyed by invading Russian forces in the early days of the current war, as was the Mriya cargo plane, the only one of its kind in the world, which was parked in a hangar there.

Richard Branson has been a consistent supporter of Ukraine, its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the harshest sanctions against Russia, its leaders and the Russian economy.