UK Billionaire Richard Branson paid a visit to Hostomel in Kyiv Region on June 29. He expressed interest in the airfield that belongs to the state-owned Antonov Enterprise and the possibility of restoring it.

The airfield was destroyed by invading Russian forces in the early days of the current war, as was the Mriya cargo plane, the only one of its kind in the world, which was parked in a hangar there.

could be interesting for you:

Richard Branson has been a consistent supporter of Ukraine, its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the harshest sanctions against Russia, its leaders and the Russian economy.

Richard Branson meeting locals in Hostomel, Kyiv Region, on June 29
(Source: Leshchenko Telegram channel)

 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Peter Dutczyn
Peter Dutczyn
Peter Dutczyn is an ex-pat freelance editor based in the Ukrainian capital, who has worked for BBC Monitoring World Service and USAID, among others, in the 20 years he has spent living in Ukraine. He hails from England. Contact mail: [email protected]
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
48 minutes ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
EU Agrees Draft Media Freedom Law Europe
1 hour ago
EU Agrees Draft Media Freedom Law
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Ukrainian PGO issues suspicion notice Russian General Zavizyon, puts him on wanted list
Next » Underground Stand-up Fighting for Victory