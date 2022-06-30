Hollywood actor Sean Penn has visited Ukraine for the second time, meeting with President Zelensky and continuing to film his documentary exposing Russian war crimes.

The Oscar-winning actor and producer returned to Kyiv on Monday, June 27, and thanked in person by Zelensky for his support of Ukraine.

Penn also visited Bucha and Irpin to talk to residents who survived the Russian occupation, and observed evidence of the atrocities committed by the Russian army.

could be interesting for you:

Whilst Russian equipment has already been removed from the streets, rescuers continue to find mass graves containing tortured and killed people.

Sean Penn leaving Ukraine walked miles to Polish border – February 28 (Source: Twitter Sean Penn)

Penn previously visited Kyiv in November 2021, meeting the Ukrainian president for the first time, and in February 2022, upon the onset of Russian invasion, was forced to abandon his car on the highway and walk the last few kilometers to Poland on foot.

The actor was one of the first world stars to speak out against the genocide of the Ukrainian people and the war in Ukraine. Other famous figures who have visited Kyiv include Angelina Jolie and Ben Stiller.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Aleksandra Klitina
Aleksandra Klitina
Aleksandra Klitina is a Senior Correspondent for Kyiv Post. A former Deputy Minister in Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure, she has more than 10 years of experience working with private and public institutions, as a state servant and in private financial and investment companies.
RELATED ARTICLES
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Religion
11 minutes ago
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine
By Gina Christian
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15 US
17 minutes ago
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15
By Kyiv Post
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog Kyiv
48 minutes ago
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog
By Julia Struck
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Russia’s war against Ukraine: Day 106, June 9 – Update No. 1      
Next » Andriy Verkhoglyad: Only 23, young officer leads more experienced and older fighters in battle