Lviv citizens with solemn march marked the 75th anniversary of the creation of the SS division Galicia. As ZAXID.NET writes, the procession passed without political party symbols.

According to one of the organizers of the march, Svyatoslav Siryi, the march was attended by representatives of the Azov volunteer battalions, the OUN battalion, the Karpatska Sich battalion, the Aidar battalion, and a number of public organizations. He added that he considers this day one of the days of the Ukrainian volunteer and a day of remembrance of the Galician, Ukrainian military tradition.

