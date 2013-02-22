A total of 315 of the 349 MPs registered in the sitting hall supported the document on Friday.

The draft document reads that the Verkhovna Rada “within its powers, will ensure that the recommendations concerning the signing of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU, which are stipulated in the resolutions of the European Parliament and the conclusions of the Council of the EU approved on December 10, 2012, at a meeting of the EU foreign ministers, will be fulfilled.”

The draft document also reads that while expecting positive results from the EU-Ukraine Summit due on February 25 and the Eastern Partnership Summit due on November 28-29, 2013, the Ukrainian parliament will assist in completing the fulfillment of the tasks agreed upon with the EU, first of all, within the EU-Ukraine Association Agenda and the EU-Ukraine Visa Liberalization Action Plan (VLAP), and will ensure that amendments to the EU-Ukraine Visa Facilitation Agreement are ratified.

The Ukrainian parliament also promised to intensify its work on the adoption of laws aimed at streamlining Ukrainian legislation with the EU’s laws, particularly those envisaged by the relevant national program for the harmonization of the Ukrainian legislation with the EU legislation, as well as those related to reforms of justice, criminal justice, and elections legislation.

“As soon as the Ukrainian side takes decisive steps and shows noticeable progress in the three arrears mentioned in the conclusions of the Council of the European Union, and implements the necessary internal procedures, the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement should be signed without delay and there should be foreseen an opportunity to use some of its parts, particularly those connected with the creation of a deep and comprehensive free trade area, before the completion of the process of its ratification by all EU Member States,” reads the document.

The Ukrainian parliament also called on the EU to ensure that the EU-Ukraine Visa Facilitation Agreement is implemented strictly and in full and that the right of Ukrainian citizens to travel in the EU is respected without the humiliation of their honor and dignity.

The Verkhovna Rada also called on the EU to approve the passing to the final implementation phase of the VLAP, as well as permitting visa free travel to Ukrainian citizens as soon as all necessary conditions are fulfilled.

