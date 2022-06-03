Energoatom and American Westinghouse signed an agreement on the supply of nuclear fuel to all nuclear power plant (NPPs) in Ukraine on June 2 at the site of Khmelnytsky NPP, the company told Interfax-Ukraine on June 3.

“In connection with the refusal to purchase Russian nuclear fuel, Energoatom agreed with its strategic partner, Westinghouse, to increase the supply of American nuclear fuel for all Ukrainian nuclear power plants,” the company said.

We are talking about both the supply of nuclear fuel for existing nuclear power units, and for those that Energoatom and Westinghouse are still planning to build in Ukraine.

Fuel deliveries will be made from Westinghouse’s production site at Västerås in Sweden.

“At the same time, production of fuel assembly components will be carried out in Ukraine on the basis of one of the separate divisions of Energoatom, which is currently completing the qualification for production of assemblies for Westinghouse fuel,” the company emphasized.

In addition, on June 2, Energoatom and Westinghouse signed two more agreements at Khmelnytsky NPP: on increasing the number of nuclear power units to be built using the AP 1000 technology in Ukraine from five to nine units, and on establishing the Westinghouse engineering and technical center in Ukraine.

