Former Kyiv Post publisher Mohammad Zahoor reportedly helped purchase two fighter jets for Ukraine’s air force.

The multimillionaire has allegedly kept the donation a secret but allowed his wife, Kamaliya Zahoor, to disclose the procurement, she said on her 45th birthday on May 18 during a Ukrainian television talk show called, “Morning with Ukraine.”

“Zahoor gave me the green light to tell this. Because they [Mohammad Zahoor and other donors] hid these issues. They gave two fighter jets to Ukraine and help Ukraine, but do not disclose,” the Luhansk-native singer and actress said on the morning show.

Mohammad Zahoor didn’t respond to an emailed request for confirmation.

His spouse said that he and other “wealthy” donors combined their money to purchase the planes.

Current Kyiv Post publisher Adnan Kivan, who bought the English-language publication in 2018 for $3.5 million, is also providing assistance to Ukraine’s defense.

The Syrian founder of Kadorr Corporation has been repurposing his business to bolster the defenses of the Black Sea port city of Odesa where he and his property development company is based.

Since the beginning of Russia’s renewed invasion on Feb. 24, Kivan has donated significant amounts of cement, steel, and other building materials to help the city build much-needed fortifications for defending itself.

“Odesa is united like never before for the world. Everyone helps each other. And this is a great thing. This inspires me more and more,” Kivan told the Kyiv Post on March 9.