It was March 14, 2022. Week three of the war. Mykola Kravchenko, together with his colleague and close friend was accompanying foreign journalists from Fox News in the village of Horenka, Buchansky District, Kyiv Region. Russian Grad rockets hit the car they were in. And on that afternoon of March 14, all communication with the group was lost.

“At first everybody thought they had gone to an area where Russian electronic warfare muted communications. In the past servicemen could disappear for 1-3 days in encirclement or a ‘gray’ zone, and then they got back in touch with the army. But then Mykola Kravchenko’s body was identified in one of the morgues. While Mykola, whose nom de guerre is ‘Kruk’ was identified, the body of Serhiy Mashovets was completely burnt,” Danylo Koval, a manager at the Orientyr publishing house and member of the Azov regiment, told the Kyiv Post. The deceased leaves behind a daughter.

could be interesting for you: Get the freshest war in ukraine update from the Kyiv Post's news updates for today.

It was in the last days of “peace” in February 2022 that Mykola Kravchenko signed off a compilation of scientific-journalistic articles by his colleague, Ph.D. in Philosophical Sciences Oleksandr Maslak (deceased), for publication. It was supposed to be issued in March 2022. However, things did not turn out to plan. In March, Mykola Kravchenko and his father, Serhiy Kravchenko, who was a member of the territorial defense of Kharkiv, were killed.

Mykola Kravchenko was the founder and ideological leader of the Azov regiment’s Orientyr publishing house, which was formed in the field conditions of wartime. The first team of the publishing house was only made up of volunteers of the Azov regiment. The publishing house issued its first brochures in 2015 in Mariupol during Russia’s war on Donbas. Besides, the publishing house had published quite a few bilingual books enabling Europeans to get to know the realities of Ukraine’s battle for its sovereignty.

The list of such books includes the Polish-Ukrainian book “Blood and Earth”, an English-Ukrainian compilation of recollections entitled “Liberation of Mariupol” and “Shyrokino Operation”, about successful Ukrainian operations carried out by the Azov regiment in Donbas in 2014-2015. The Orientyr publishing house also interacted with the German publishing house Jungeuropa Verlag. The book “Natiocracy”, written by Mykola Stsiborskyi, was published in German.