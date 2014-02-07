The respondents of a survey concerning reasons and implications of the sociopolitical crisis in the country conducted by the company Rating+ under a contract with the Ukrainian Forum sociopolitical association were able to choose more than one answer, and therefore the sum of the answers in some cases is more than 100%.

Asked about the reasons why some people do not support the protests, 50% mentioned mistrust in the opposition leaders, 39% rejection of radical forms of protest, 33% concerns about economic stability, and 26% frustration with politics as such.

could be interesting for you:
  •  

At the same time, 45% of those polled fully or partially supported the Ukrainian president’s and the government’s decision to postpone the signature of an association agreement and a free trade area between Ukraine and the European Union, 42% disapproved of it, and 13% are undecided.

The poll showed also that 17% of the respondents have taken part in the Euromaidan actions, while 81% have not.

As many as 42% of Ukrainians are not going to take part in any protests, about one third could join only peaceful rallies and demonstrations, and 13% could agree to sign some petition, appeal, or open letter.

Only 3% of those polled are potentially ready to join an armed rebellion, and only 1% could personally take part in seizing administrative buildings and blocking transportation routes.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Interfax-Ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
53 minutes ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
3 hours ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Hryhoriy Halahan: Noble Redemption – Part 1
Next » Zelensky launches crowdfunding platform to help win war