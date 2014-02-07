The respondents of a survey concerning reasons and implications of the sociopolitical crisis in the country conducted by the company Rating+ under a contract with the Ukrainian Forum sociopolitical association were able to choose more than one answer, and therefore the sum of the answers in some cases is more than 100%.

Asked about the reasons why some people do not support the protests, 50% mentioned mistrust in the opposition leaders, 39% rejection of radical forms of protest, 33% concerns about economic stability, and 26% frustration with politics as such.

At the same time, 45% of those polled fully or partially supported the Ukrainian president’s and the government’s decision to postpone the signature of an association agreement and a free trade area between Ukraine and the European Union, 42% disapproved of it, and 13% are undecided.

The poll showed also that 17% of the respondents have taken part in the Euromaidan actions, while 81% have not.

As many as 42% of Ukrainians are not going to take part in any protests, about one third could join only peaceful rallies and demonstrations, and 13% could agree to sign some petition, appeal, or open letter.

Only 3% of those polled are potentially ready to join an armed rebellion, and only 1% could personally take part in seizing administrative buildings and blocking transportation routes.