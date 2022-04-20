The Security Service of Ukraine, SBU, says it found a warehouse in Kharkiv region storing a cache of weapons and military equipment worth $200 million on April 20.

Inside the warehouse were 60 tank engines, a large number of spare parts and components for armored vehicles and 26 air-to-air guided missiles, the SBU’s press service said.

“All this equipment has already been transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces,” the statement said.

The discovered items were supposed to be used by invading Russian forces for repairing damaged equipment during the renewed invasion of Ukraine that started on Feb. 24, the domestic intelligence agency said.

“However, thanks to the resistance of Ukrainian defenders, Kharkiv was not to the liking of the occupiers. And thanks to the efforts of the SBU, the entire withdrawn consignment of weapons will be used to protect our state,” the statement said.

A preliminary investigation found that the stored equipment had been previously stolen from military arsenals and the warehouse owners planned to collaborate “with the occupying forces and provide equipment for the needs of the enemy.”

Steps are being taken to detain the suspects identified in the investigation, the SBU added.

Mark Raczkiewycz
