President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes that he would like to improve his level of proficiency of the Ukrainian language.

“The level of the Ukrainian language, in my opinion, is growing. I know that there are mistakes with accent marks and some words. I want to speak better. Perhaps, one can’t know the language one hundred percent. But I’m trying to master it, practice it, speak more, better with smart people. I talked with a person in Russian and sometimes forgot the words, and I said to the person next to me the Ukrainian word and asked how to say it in Russian. That is, it sometimes happens to me when I know a word in Ukrainian and forget how to say it in Russian,” he said in a video interview titled “Frankly with the President,” while driving a Tesla car. The video was posted by the Office of the President on social media on Nov. 7.