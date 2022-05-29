Ukraine is launching a communication campaign called “Embrace Ukraine. Strengthen the Union” that should ensure support for the country on its road to the European future, in particular obtaining the status of a candidate for EU membership.

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine said the following in a statement posted on its website:

“Today, all of Ukraine supports membership in the European Union. On the fourth day of the war, the President of Ukraine applied for membership in the European Union and we expect to receive candidate status. Ukraine is certainly ready for this step, and Ukrainians’ commitment to the principles of democracy and freedom is beyond doubt. Since 2014, we have implemented a number of reforms and a significant part of EU legislation. We are currently in close dialogue with the EU capitals on this issue, and this communication campaign should support and strengthen our dialogue. A strong Europe, a Europe of the future is possible only with Ukraine,” said Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

Ukraine’s Minister of Culture and Information Policy, Oleksandr Tkachenko, in turn, stressed that Ukraine remains a European state, both territorially and historically, and in terms of democratic views and values, “as well as our culture, art and traditions.”

“Today we are resisting Russian aggression with all our might, acting as a shield for the whole of Europe. We are fighting for peace, our independence, our freedom and the democratic values of the entire civilized world. Today, Ukraine is paying the highest price in order to become part of the EU on legal grounds. I believe that now none of our civilized neighbors has any doubt that Ukraine is an integral part of Europe. Ukraine is already an important element of Europe’s cultural and information space. Today, our artists, performers and authors conquer the scenes and screens of Europe, as well as the hearts of Europeans. Ukraine’s candidate status for the EU will only expand opportunities in these areas for both parties and strengthen the Union. Ukraine deserves to be a full member of the EU,” he said.

According to the statement, the slogan “Embrace Ukraine” combines the power of words and the power of strength, soft power and hard power at the same time. “Embrace” can be translated as “hug, accept”, it can be clearly read as “join, take in.”

The phrase “Embrace Ukraine” combines what Europe has already done and is doing, taking in refugees, providing humanitarian and military assistance, and what it has yet to do.

On Feb. 28, Ukraine officially applied for EU membership and completed all the necessary procedures.

EU leaders are due to meet in late June to consider their decision on whether to grant Ukraine EU candidate status.