Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv military administration, said on his Telegram channel on April 25 that 30 Russians had been killed by their own men.

“There is intercepted information that the Russians retreated and shot dead about 30 men. We already knew about their barrier units, but their bodies were burned. They burned the evidence of their crime, there was smoke. And the smell of the smoke was terrible. If the Russian orcs are listening, it would be better for you to give yourselves up. The chance that you will be killed and buried here is minimal.” – said Kim.

could be interesting for you:

The Russian army uses “barrier” units behind the main troops to prevent the escape of servicemen from the battlefield, and to capture spies, saboteurs, and deserters.

 

Aleksandra Klitina
Aleksandra Klitina is a Senior Correspondent for Kyiv Post. A former Deputy Minister in Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure, she has more than 10 years of experience working with private and public institutions, as a state servant and in private financial and investment companies.
