Six heavily-wounded Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) soldiers are receiving treatment in a German hospital thanks to evacuation support by a Dutch humanitarian assistance organization, a May 23 statement from the group said.

The Netherlands-based non-profit Zeilen Van Vrijheid worked with the groups Disaster Tech Labs and Bosec Medical Services to coordinate soldiers’ transportation from Ukraine to the Luisenhospital in Aachen, Germany. They arrived on May 19.

could be interesting for you:

Zeilen van Vrijheid paid for evacuation costs. Luisenhospital and the German government will share the cost of treatment, the statement said.

Zeilen chairwoman, Veronika Mutsei credited the group’s medical coordinator Maria Pedenko for the successful evacuation, which will give the soldiers access to world-class treatment.

Kyiv Post during recent field reporting in the Pokrovsk found UAF field medical facilities generally capable of handling routine battle wounds, but, UAF medical personnel told KP badly-wounded soldiers to recover sometimes need top-notch equipment and specialists not always available in Ukraine.

“This is a life-changing story for all of us. Together with Maria [Pedenko], who is a hero of this story, we will soon visit the soldiers in the hospital. I hope that we will be strong enough not to cry in front of them,” Mutsei said.

“These soldiers were and are defending our motherland and our independence, so they deserve all the emotions of this broken world,” she said

Zeilen Van Vrijheid is a non-profit humanitarian organization formed to bring ambulances and other medical aid from the Netherlands to Ukraine. Since its creation on March 1, Zeilen has delivered 70 ambulances, 1 fire truck, and over 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The most recent delivery, 17 ambulances, arrived on May 22, the statement said.

Zeilen’s financing and support comes from private donors and partnerships with non-profits and corporations worldwide.

Some western governments, among them Germany’s and Israel’s, have offered access to their country’s health systems to wounded Ukrainian soldiers, as part of international support to Kyiv in its war against Moscow invasion.

Actual treatment of UAF casualties abroad is relatively rare, due to the difficulty of moving injured from Ukraine, and in some cases because of potential cost of treatment.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Russia’s Invasion Cannot Derail Ukraine’s Rule of Law Reforms War in Ukraine
15 minutes ago
OPINION: Russia’s Invasion Cannot Derail Ukraine’s Rule of Law Reforms
By Denys Maslov
G7 States Seek Legal Route for Seizing Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine - FT War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
G7 States Seek Legal Route for Seizing Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine - FT
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Hromadske: What it’s like to be a female in the Ukrainian army
Next » Ukraine Football Team Boosts Army &amp; Nation, Moves Closer to World Cup Spot