Israel has informed the Baltic countries that it will block the supply of Israeli weapons to Ukraine by third countries, Ukrainian newspaper Dzerkalo Tyzhnia reported Monday.

“Following the announcement by the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania of having received U.S. approval to transfer American-made weapons to Ukraine as part of efforts to support Kyiv ahead of a potential Russian invasion, the Israeli Defense Ministry informed the three Baltic states that their possible request for the transfer of Israeli-made weapons would be rejected,” the publication’s website said on Saturday evening, citing Breaking Defense.

could be interesting for you:

It is emphasized that this decision was caused by Israel’s desire to balance its relations with Russia.

'Like the United States, Israel initially approved strict end-user regulations on the sale of weapons that legally limit the ability of the buying country to ship equipment to a third party without the permission of the original manufacturer. The decision to ban was prompted by fears that Ukraine would seek to obtain Spike anti-tank systems, a joint German-Israeli production,' the report said.'

This information was not confirmed by the Ministries of Defense of the Baltic States.

The Israeli Defense Ministry also declined to comment on this information, but anonymous sources in the Israeli military department noted the “delicacy of the policy” that the Israeli government should pursue when it comes to Russia.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Interfax-Ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
RELATED ARTICLES
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Religion
16 minutes ago
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine
By Gina Christian
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15 US
21 minutes ago
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15
By Kyiv Post
Russia Says Shot Down Numerous Drones in Border Regions Russia
24 minutes ago
Russia Says Shot Down Numerous Drones in Border Regions
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Zelensky refuses to fire controversial deputy chief of staff despite petition
Next » Young, popular, pro-Russian: Blogger Anatoly Shariy dives into Ukrainian politics