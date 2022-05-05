Pro-Russian blogger Anatoliy Shariy, suspected by the Security Service of Ukraine of treason, has been detained in Spain, the SBU’s press center has said.

“Spanish law enforcement agencies detained Shariy on May 4, 2022. This became possible due to close cooperation of the Security Service of Ukraine with the Prosecutor General’s Office, international partners, and as a result of a multi-level special operation by Ukrainian law enforcement officers,” the statement reads.

could be interesting for you:

The SBU said that this detention is another proof that every Ukrainian traitor will sooner or later receive a deserved punishment.

The Ukrainian special service suspects Shariy of committing crimes under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Article 111 (treason) and Article 161 (violation of equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, religious beliefs, disability and other grounds).

According to SBU investigators, Shariy carried out illegal activities to the detriment of Ukraine’s national security in the information sphere. There is reason to believe that Shariy acted on behalf of foreign entities.

“Evidence collected by the investigation has been confirmed by a number of expert studies, which established that Shariy’s interviews and speeches contain facts of his subversive activities against Ukraine. He was declared a suspect last year,” the statement said.

All the necessary investigative and operational measures are being taken to hold this person accountable for his actions.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
UkrInform
UkrInform
RELATED ARTICLES
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Religion
16 minutes ago
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine
By Gina Christian
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15 US
22 minutes ago
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15
By Kyiv Post
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog Kyiv
53 minutes ago
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog
By Julia Struck
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Interracial marriages more common in Ukraine
Next » Torben Majgaard, 48, pioneer in Ukraine’s IT sector and philanthropist, dies