The Lviv Regional Council has decided to declare the year of 2019 to be the year of the leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) Stepan Bandera.

The decision was made on the occasion of the 110th birthday anniversary of Stepan Bandera that is to be marked in 2019, the press service of the Lviv Regional Council said.

A plan of measures to celebrate the year of Stepan Bandera is to be developed by the Lviv Regional Council and the Lviv Region State Administration.

Also, members of the Lviv Regional Council decided to declare the year of 2019 to be the year of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the OUN.

