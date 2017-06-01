The Kyiv City Council has voted in favor of renaming the city’s General Vatutin Avenue into Roman Shukhevych Avenue.

This decision was supported by 69 out of the 120 deputies present at a session of the Kyiv City Council on June 1, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Nationalist Roman Shukhevych commanded the Ukrainian Insurgent Army in 1944-1950.

Shukhevych’s son, Verkhovna Rada deputy Yuriy Shukhevych, attended today’s session of the Kyiv City Council.