The Kyiv City Council has voted in favor of renaming the city’s General Vatutin Avenue into Roman Shukhevych Avenue.
This decision was supported by 69 out of the 120 deputies present at a session of the Kyiv City Council on June 1, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.
Nationalist Roman Shukhevych commanded the Ukrainian Insurgent Army in 1944-1950.
Shukhevych’s son, Verkhovna Rada deputy Yuriy Shukhevych, attended today’s session of the Kyiv City Council.
could be interesting for you:
- Check the most up-to-date Ukraine news reports from today.
- Check the most up-to-date Ukraine news reports from today.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (0)