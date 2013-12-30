Regarding the forecast of Euromaidan future, 43 percent of citizens said
that its consequences sooner could be negative, while 31 percent of the
respondents thought the opposite. Besides, 17 percent said that the Euromaidan
would bring no negative consequences.
The Research & Branding Group conducted survey of the public
opinion of Ukrainians regarding its assessment of the current situation
in Ukraine from December 23 to December 27. The information was
collected through personal interviews in 24 regions of Ukraine, Crimea,
Kyiv and Sevastopol. The possible margin of error is 2.2 percent.
