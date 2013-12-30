Regarding the forecast of Euromaidan future, 43 percent of citizens said

that its consequences sooner could be negative, while 31 percent of the

respondents thought the opposite. Besides, 17 percent said that the Euromaidan

would bring no negative consequences.

The Research & Branding Group conducted survey of the public

opinion of Ukrainians regarding its assessment of the current situation

in Ukraine from December 23 to December 27. The information was

collected through personal interviews in 24 regions of Ukraine, Crimea,

Kyiv and Sevastopol. The possible margin of error is 2.2 percent.