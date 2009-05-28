Next four most trusted politicians are Verkhovna Rada Speaker Volodymyr Lytvyn (32.1%), Front of Changes leader Arseniy Yatseniuk (31.9%), Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (29.3%), and boxer Vitally Klychko, member of the Kyiv parliament (27.5%), Sofia director for sociological programs Oleksandr Levtsun said presenting the poll results on Thursday.

The least trusted politicians are President Viktor Yushchenko, who was distrusted by 87.4% of respondents, Kyiv Mayor Leonid Chernovetsky (86.4%) and Interior Minister Yuriy Lutsenko (79.9%), Levtsun said.

