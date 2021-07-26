The media group 1 + 1 Media, whose main shareholder is Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoisky, has decided to broadcast films and television shows in the original language and switch to Ukrainian gradually, 1 + 1 Media said on its website.

This decision comes after the group received regulatory interpretations and explanations from the relevant authorities, as well as in accordance with the laws “On television and radio broadcasting,” “On the National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine,” “On cinematography,” and “On ensuring the functioning of Ukrainian as the official language.”

“This decision is due not least to the negative reaction to a dubbed product from a large part of our viewership, who are historically used to viewing their favorite films and series precisely in the form and color of the initial product. 1+1 Media is for equal terms on the television market and for honest competition for the preference of the Ukrainian viewer. Especially when it comes to such an important issue as language,” the group said.

At present, society is somewhat split over the language principle, which is unacceptable, it said.

“For our part, we assure that, as ever, we will continue to invest in quality dubbing and content in Ukrainian and encourage our viewers to watch in Ukrainian,” the group said.

On July 19, the 1+1 television channel began airing the Russian-language series Svaty (In-laws) dubbed in Ukrainian, prompting criticism on social media. On July 22, the series reappeared in Russian.

Earlier, the National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting fined Studio 1+1 for a breach of the Ukrainian-language laws during a broadcast of the Russian series Kukhnya (Kitchen). The licensee was fined Hr 75,000 ($2,600), equivalent to five percent of the 1+1 television channel’s license fee.