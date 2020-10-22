President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky emphasizes that if Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova does not show serious results in the fight against corruption, then he may propose another candidate for this post.

“If the prosecutor general does not show results, I can influence and propose another candidate,” he said in an interview with four Ukrainian TV channels aired on Oct. 22.

Zelensky pointed out that “we agreed to show serious results before the New Year.”

