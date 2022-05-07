U.S. President Joe Biden on May 9 will sign the lend-lease act for Ukraine that simplifies procedures for transferring weapons and other equipment to Ukraine.

On that day, Russia commemorates Victory in Europe Day during World War II.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki announced the date of the signing of the “Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act” aboard Air Force One en route to Herbon, Kentucky on May 6.

The same act allowed the U.S. to provide weapons expeditiously to allies during World War II, which saw the eventual defeat of then fascist countries Germany, Italy, Japan and their allies.

It was passed by the U.S. bicameral legislature in April. According to law, the president has 60 days to sign the act after receiving it.

The lend-lease act was first introduced in the U.S. Senate in January by Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Ben Cardin (D-Md.).

It streamlines the power Biden already has under the Arms Export Control Act to lend and lease military equipment to Ukraine.

Russia has waged a limited war against Ukraine since 2014 after forcibly seizing the Crimean Peninsula and occupying certain parts of the easternmost regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion on February 24.

Thousands of people have been killed and a quarter of the nation’s population has been uprooted, with more than 5.6 people fleeing the country, according to the United Nations.

Specifically, the lend-lease act bypasses export regulations and will in turn expedite the process of shipping weapons and equipment to Ukraine.

“Ukrainian forces have demonstrated unbelievable strength and bravery, and we must again serve as the arsenal of democracy and ensure they have the full range of resources necessary to defend their sovereignty,” Sen. Cornyn said in a statement after the House of Representatives passed the measure on April 28.

Many Ukrainians view Russia as a fascist country that is bent on exterminating their country.