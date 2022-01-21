According to the President’s official website, the Ukrainian leader “answered questions about the security situation around Ukraine and Europe, the consequences of recent cyberattacks, countering hybrid threats, including Nord Stream 2, the likelihood of escalation of Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as the imposition of sanctions and other measures by international partners in the event of such an escalation.”

But observers have already noted that on this occasion Zelensky spoke explicitly about Russia’s possible goals.

“I will say realistically if Russia decides to enhance their escalation, of course, they are going to do this on those territories where historically there are people who used to have family links to Russia.