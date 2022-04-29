Anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Command South of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have received an S-300 missile system from partner countries, which significantly strengthened Ukrainian air defenses in the south of the country.

According to Ukrinform, the Command of the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

“The S-300 missile system effectively performs its work against a significant part of the objects of the Russian occupiers and can shoot down aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles at a distance of 5 to 150 kilometers. At the same time, it doesn’t matter at what distance a target flies – 10 meters or 27 kilometers,” the statement reads.

The system is already performing combat missions, the command said.

The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 15 air targets on April 28, including a Su-34 aircraft, five cruise missiles and nine UAVs.