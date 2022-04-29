Anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Command South of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have received an S-300 missile system from partner countries, which significantly strengthened Ukrainian air defenses in the south of the country.

According to Ukrinform, the Command of the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

“The S-300 missile system effectively performs its work against a significant part of the objects of the Russian occupiers and can shoot down aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles at a distance of 5 to 150 kilometers. At the same time, it doesn’t matter at what distance a target flies – 10 meters or 27 kilometers,” the statement reads.

could be interesting for you:

The system is already performing combat missions, the command said.

The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 15 air targets on April 28, including a Su-34 aircraft, five cruise missiles and nine UAVs.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
UkrInform
UkrInform
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
3 hours ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Newsweek: Ukraine and Russia clash on Twitter over Trump sanctions
Next » Servant of the People party announces lawmaker education, media strategy, ideology