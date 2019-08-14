The Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church (UAOC) has ceased to exist, according to a report in the Holos Ukrainy newspaper dated August 14.

“On July 29, 2019, an entry was made in the national register of legal entities, self-employed individuals and public organizations about the end of the existence of ‘The Patriarchy of the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church’ by way of re-organization, namely: through merger with the religious organization ‘The Kyiv Metropolia of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine’,” the announcement said.

could be interesting for you:

In view of this decision, all powers of attorney to represent the Patriarchy, which were issued until July 29, inclusively, have been revoked. The powers to administrate the affairs of the religious organization were delegated to a temporary administration.

The deadline for creditors’ claims is October 3, 2019.

The Unification Council held in Kyiv on December 15, 2018 created the Orthodox Church of Ukraine led by Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine. The council was preceded by a local council, where the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate and the UAOC decided on the liquidation. The newly formed church was also joined by several hierarchs of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

The UAOC was founded in 1919 and existed in the Soviet Ukraine until 1937. In 1942-1944 it existed as a diocese of the Polish Orthodox Church and was restored in 1990 with around 1,200 parishes.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Interfax-Ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
3 hours ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Lifestyle Blog: Babushka trains for battle in Lviv Oblast
Next » Maksakova regularly talked to her former husband Vladimir Tyurin