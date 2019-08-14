The Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church (UAOC) has ceased to exist, according to a report in the Holos Ukrainy newspaper dated August 14.

“On July 29, 2019, an entry was made in the national register of legal entities, self-employed individuals and public organizations about the end of the existence of ‘The Patriarchy of the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church’ by way of re-organization, namely: through merger with the religious organization ‘The Kyiv Metropolia of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine’,” the announcement said.

In view of this decision, all powers of attorney to represent the Patriarchy, which were issued until July 29, inclusively, have been revoked. The powers to administrate the affairs of the religious organization were delegated to a temporary administration.

The deadline for creditors’ claims is October 3, 2019.

The Unification Council held in Kyiv on December 15, 2018 created the Orthodox Church of Ukraine led by Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine. The council was preceded by a local council, where the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate and the UAOC decided on the liquidation. The newly formed church was also joined by several hierarchs of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

The UAOC was founded in 1919 and existed in the Soviet Ukraine until 1937. In 1942-1944 it existed as a diocese of the Polish Orthodox Church and was restored in 1990 with around 1,200 parishes.