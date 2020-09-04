Patriarch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Kyiv Patriarchate, Filaret (Denysenko) was diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, he was hospitalized, the press service of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Kyiv Patriarchate said on Friday.

“We inform that during planned testing, His Holiness Patriarch Filaret of Kyiv and All Rus-Ukraine tested positive for COVID-19. Now His Holiness Bishop is undergoing treatment at a hospital,” according to a statement on Facebook.

It is noted that the condition of Patriarch Filaret is stable.

Filaret is 91 years old.