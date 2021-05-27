The Ukrainian energy company that was paying President Biden’s son Hunter $1 million a year cut his monthly compensation in half two months after his father ceased to be vice president. From May 2014, Burisma Holdings Ltd. was paying Hunter $83,333 a month to sit on its board, invoices on his abandoned laptop show.
Comments (2)
i believe that the usa & uk are total strangers to the truth!
food for thought from an 84 year old uk working class socialist