A posting on the official Web site of MP Hennadiy Moskal reads that

such a decision was approved at the 12th session of Bila Tserkva Village

Council on August 14, according to the law of Ukraine on the principles

of the state language policy.

Moskal received a letter in Romanian language in response to his

inquiry to the head of the village council, George Berinde. A scan of

the document is available on the MP’s Web site.

Bila Tserkva is one of five villages in Rakhiv district where the

majority of the population is of Romanian origin. According to the

population census in 2001, 11.6% of the population of Rakhiv district

were Romanian speakers (10,500 people).

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, passed the

language bill on July 3, 2012. On August 8, 2012, Ukrainian President

Viktor Yanukovych signed the bill into law and instructed the Cabinet of

Ministers of Ukraine to form a working group for the development of

proposals to improve the language legislation of Ukraine. The law took

effect on August 10, 2012. According to it, a language may be provided

with the status of a regional language if the number of people

considering it their native language exceeds 10% of the total population

of the region.

Odesa regional and city councils, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv,

Zaporizhia, Sevastopol, Dnipropetrovsk and Luhansk city councils, Krasny

Luch Town Council (Luhansk region), Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Kherson,

Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regional councils have approved a decision

to declare Russian a regional language.

The Crimean parliament instructed the Crimean government to draw up

and submit for consideration its proposals on the implementation of the

language law by October 10, 2012.

Hungarian has been made a regional language in the town of Berehove

(Zakarpattia), and Moldovan in the village of Tarasivtsi in Chernivtsi

region.