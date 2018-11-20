Ukrainian citizens most positively regard historical figures Bohdan Khmelnytsky and Mykhailo Hrushevsky, and most negatively Joseph Stalin, Mikhail Gorbachev and Vladimir Lenin, according to a survey conducted by Rating Sociological Group in late October.

Some 73 percent of respondents regard Khmelnytsky entirely or rather positively, while 7 percent are more likely to regard him negatively. The response to the same question for Hrushevsky was 68 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

Ukrainians hold a more reserved attitude to the personalities of Ivan Mazepa (53 percent versus 15 percent), Leonid Brezhnev (47 percent versus 29 percent) and Peter the Great (43 percent versus 26 percent).

An approximately equal number of Ukrainians regard Stepan Bandera positively and negatively (36 percent versus 34 percent) along with Simon Petliura (30 percent versus 30 percent).

Some 26 percent of respondents regard Lenin entirely or rather positively, whereas 51 percent regard him negatively, Gorbachev – 25 percent and 53 percent, respectively, and Stalin – 21 percent and 58 percent.

Attitudes towards Ukrainian historical figures have generally improved over the past six years, according to the polling group.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 20 to Oct. 29, by face-to-face interview. Some 2,000 persons aged 18 and older were interviewed. The polling sample is representative of age, sex, region and type of residence. The margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.