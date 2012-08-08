He also orders that working group be set up to develop proposals on use of languages in Ukraine. 

The working group has to include public activists and language experts from the spheres of education, science, and art.

The presidential decree reads that the key task of the working group will be the comprehensive development of the use of the Ukrainian language in all spheres of public life on the territory of the country, guaranteeing the free development, use and protection of all native languages of Ukrainian citizens, the fulfillment of obligations undertaken in international agreements related to the issue, and further implementation of European standards in this sphere.

could be interesting for you:

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed the bill on the principles of state language policy initiated by the Regions Party on July 3. The document significantly expands the sphere of use of Russian and languages of other national minorities in the regions where they are used by at least 10% of population. Members of the Regions Party parliamentary faction Vadym Kolesnichenko and Serhiy Kivalov are the authors of the bill.

The approval of the document by the parliament triggered a number of protests across the country. In particular, a hunger strike and a mass protest were staged near the Ukrainian House in Kyiv following the vote.

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Volodymyr Lytvyn refused to sign the document and tendered his resignation, but the Verkhovna Rada rejected it. Lytvyn has then signed the bill on July 31st.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Interfax-Ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
RELATED ARTICLES
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine in-depth War in Ukraine
5 minutes ago
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine
By Maryna Shashkova
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Religion
23 minutes ago
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine
By Gina Christian
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15 US
28 minutes ago
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15
By Kyiv Post
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Lack of public trust still plagues Ukrainian banking sector
Next » Brothers in Arms