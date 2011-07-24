The new patient, aged 36, lives in one of the nearby villages, the Donetsk regional sanitary and epidemic prevention service said in a statement.

Moreover, 12 people in Mariupol had been registered as cholera vibrio carriers, the service said.

It said two cholera patients and three vibrio carriers remained hospitalized in the city currently and that they were all in a satisfactory condition.

Twenty-two patients and nine vibrio carriers had recovered and had been discharged from the hospital, the service said.

