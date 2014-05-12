 “In accordance with the international law and based on the equal rights and mutually beneficial cooperation, the territory of the Luhansk People’s Republic is integral and inviolable within the administrative borders commonly recognized,” the document said.

“This act comes into effect the moment it is approved at the region-wide referendum,” the declaration said.

It was said at the rally that the turnout at the referendum on May 11 amounted to 75% and a total of 96.2% voters supported the independent status of the region.

Interfax-Ukraine
