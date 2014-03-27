“The ambassador noted that his country unconditionally recognizes the will expressed by the Crimean people. For his part, Ivan Melnikov told him about the situation in Ukraine and about the Crimean referendum,” Melnikov’s spokesman Pavel Shcherbakov said after the meeting on March 27.

The ambassador also passed Melnikov an invitation from the Nicaraguan government and the leaders of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (SNLF) to attend the festivities marking the 35th anniversary of the Nicaraguan Revolution.

Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the development of the friendly relations between the Russian Communist Party and the SNLF.