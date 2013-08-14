“On midnight on August 14, all Ukrainian importers without exception
were added to the first forty enterprises which were entered into to the
risk profile of the risk management system of the Federal Customs
Service this July. At the same time, the steps to prevent risk were
tightened further. As a matter of fact, this means a full halt of
Ukrainian exports indefinitely, for weeks or even months,” the report
says.

The federation said that the Russian customs is continuously checking
Ukrainian cargo, unloading it and loading it back into the trucks.

“All this increases the periods of idleness of cars and other
vehicles, and as a result, increases the cost of goods, or disrupts
their supply, or leads to its spoilage, and undermines the position of
Ukrainian producers on the Russian market. Meanwhile, Russia is a vital
market for many Ukrainian enterprises,” the federation said.

According to the estimates of the FEU, the export of Ukrainian goods
to Russia in the second half of the year was projected at $8.5 billion

“The losses of Ukraine from the abovementioned actions by the Russian
side may reach, depending on the scenario, $2-2.5 billion in the second
half of the year alone,” the federation said.

The FEU asks Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov to address this issue at the intergovernmental level as quickly as possible.

Interfax-Ukraine
