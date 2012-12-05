The meeting took place on Tuesday in Hannover, which hosted the 25th congress of the CDU, the party’s press service reported.

“The association agreement between Ukraine and the EU is a program for reforming the key areas of life in Ukraine. Therefore, its signing would be helpful. The Ukrainian opposition and Ukraine’s friends in Europe would get additional levers of influence on the Ukrainian authorities. Together we could have demanded that they perform actions under the agreement, and we could have received concrete benefits from association,” Klitschko said.

He noted that opposition democratic forces in the newly elected Verkhovna Rada were seeking to return Ukraine to the European path of development.

Merkel, in turn, said that Europe expected Ukraine to make steps that will bring it closer to the European community.

The politician said that Ukraine was still facing problems with democratic principles, the rule of law, and reform of the judicial system.

“Germany wants to see Ukraine in the European family and hopes that the Ukrainian government will fulfill its promises, while the signing of the association agreement with the EU will become a reality for Ukraine,” Merkel said.

Klitschko also congratulated Merkel on her re-election as leader of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany.