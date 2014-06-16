According to the press service of the State Agency for Land Resources

of Ukraine, the corresponding initiative of the agency has been

supported by the government.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Vitaliy Yarema also ordered to

include army conscripts, junior enlisted and command personnel,

employees and servicemen that are directly participating in the

anti-terrorist operation and ensuring the rule of law on Ukrainian

border to this initiative, reads the statement.

According to the Land agency, as of June 12, a tract of land

consisting of 2,521 units and with total area of 18,380 hectares can be

used for these initiatives.

According to the statement, the agency is waiting for the list of the

military personnel and participants of the anti-terrorist operation,

who want to become owners of land parcels for free. The parcels can be

used for construction and servicing of residential houses, construction

of outbuildings, gardening, farming and individual dacha projects.

At the end of May 2014, Land agency head Serhiy Rudyk

presented the initiative to provide mobilized servicemen and officers

participating in the anti-terrorist operation in eastern Ukraine as well

as soldiers, who had left Crimea, with parcels of land for farming and

construction.

According to Rudyk, the possibility to give out land parcels with

area ranging from 10-12 ares to 2 hectares within the borders of

populated areas and with area of over 2 hectares outside – populated

areas borders.