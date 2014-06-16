According to the press service of the State Agency for Land Resources
of Ukraine, the corresponding initiative of the agency has been
supported by the government.
First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Vitaliy Yarema also ordered to
include army conscripts, junior enlisted and command personnel,
employees and servicemen that are directly participating in the
anti-terrorist operation and ensuring the rule of law on Ukrainian
border to this initiative, reads the statement.
According to the Land agency, as of June 12, a tract of land
consisting of 2,521 units and with total area of 18,380 hectares can be
used for these initiatives.
According to the statement, the agency is waiting for the list of the
military personnel and participants of the anti-terrorist operation,
who want to become owners of land parcels for free. The parcels can be
used for construction and servicing of residential houses, construction
of outbuildings, gardening, farming and individual dacha projects.
At the end of May 2014, Land agency head Serhiy Rudyk
presented the initiative to provide mobilized servicemen and officers
participating in the anti-terrorist operation in eastern Ukraine as well
as soldiers, who had left Crimea, with parcels of land for farming and
construction.
According to Rudyk, the possibility to give out land parcels with
area ranging from 10-12 ares to 2 hectares within the borders of
populated areas and with area of over 2 hectares outside – populated
areas borders.
