According to the law, which was passed by the parliament on November 6, from now on the parliament will elect a chairman via open voting.

Decision to dismiss the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada will be passed via an open individual vote by the majority of people’s deputies (226 MPs).

The law proposes to form at the first sitting of the parliament a temporary presidium, deputies’ factions and groups, to a hear a report from the previous speaker, form commissions, and elect the leadership of the parliament (the chairman, first deputy chairman, and deputy chairman), and to hear an unscheduled address of the Ukrainian president to the parliament.

According to the law, people’s deputies that ran for the parliament as self-nominated candidates will join factions if they wish.

The parliamentary elections in Ukraine were held on Oct. 28, 2012. A total of 445 people’s deputies were elected to the parliament.

The new parliament has to hold its first sitting not later than Dec. 17.

