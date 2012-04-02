The president said this in an interview with the Polish newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna while commenting on the modernization of the country, during which he said that the Association Agreement would be used as an instrument for conducting reforms in compliance with European standards.

"European integration is a constant priority of Ukraine’s foreign policy and its internal development. We perceive the European Union as a civilization choice, an optimal model for the development of our state, its economy and social institutes, and we see it as our common home in the future," the president said.

At present, the signing of the Association Agreement, which involves the formation of a deep and comprehensive free trade area, is a key objective of Ukraine’s European integration.

The free trade area will involve integration of Ukraine’s economy into the EU’s unified market, and is a key practical value of the Association Agreement, the president said.

"Today we are actively preparing for the integration of Ukraine’s economy into the internal market of the EU, conducting the necessary reforms in the area of strengthening democracy and the supremacy of law, based on our common values," the president said.

At the same time, the formation of a free trade area requires proper support from the European Union in the modernization of Ukraine’s economy.

"The signing of the association agreement is in the interests of Ukraine and the EU member-states," the president said.