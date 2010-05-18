A total of 394 MPs out of the 433 registered in the parliament’s session hall voted for the decision on Tuesday

As reported, Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych proposed in a respective bill that parliament allow the admission of the military units from other states to Ukraine to participate in the Maple Arch 2010 Ukrainian-Polish-Lithuanian-Canadian exercise, the Barrier 2010 multinational peacekeeping exercise, Light Avalanche 2010, the Slavs for Peace 2010 Slovak-Ukrainian exercises, the Cossack Steppe 2010 Ukrainian-Romanian exercise, the Sea Breeze 2010 Ukrainian-U.S. exercise, and the Rapid Trident 2010 Ukrainian-U.S. military drills.

could be interesting for you:



The faction of the Communist Party of Ukraine, part of the current coalition, along with the Regions Party and the Bloc of Lytvyn, said earlier that it would not vote for the mentioned bill.

Moreover, the Crimean Supreme Council and Odesa Regional Council oppose the holding of the Sea Breeze drills in Ukraine.