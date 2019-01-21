Ukraine remembers those who died in the Holocaust, President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has said.

“Ukraine as a nation, which suffered from the Holodomor (famine) of 1932-1933, when millions of Ukrainians were starved to death by Stalin’s communist regime, which committed genocide of the Ukrainian people, reverently commemorate the victims of the Holocaust,” Poroshenko said following a visit with his wife Maryna to the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem on Monday, January 21.

A statement of the presidential website says Poroshenko said that on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Ukrainians together with other peoples remember millions of Nazi victims and say: “We remember” and “Never again.”

Poroshenko recalled that on this very day in 1945, the soldiers of the First Ukrainian Front liberated the prisoners of the biggest Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

The Ukrainian head of state is paying an official visit to Israel from January 20 to 21.