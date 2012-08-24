“The position of President [Viktor Yanukovych] is that it is
necessary to adopt this national program before the elections,” he told
reporters during his visit to Zhytomyr region on Friday, Aug.24.

Lytvyn stressed the need to envisage funding for this program this year and in the state budget for 2013.

He said that several language bills had been registered in the
Verkhovna Rada and added that the consideration of these documents would
be complicated, “because there will be attempts to rely on the
political process, rather than on a practical result.”

could be interesting for you:

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada passed the law on the principles of state language policy on July 3.

On August 8, President Viktor Yanukovych signed the law and
instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to set up a working group to develop
proposals to improve legislation on the use of languages in Ukraine.

The law came into force on August 10, and it envisages the
possibility of official bilingualism in the regions where the percentage
of representatives of national minorities exceeds 10%.

Parliamentary elections in Ukraine are to be held in October 2012.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Interfax-Ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
RELATED ARTICLES
Russia’s Invasion Cannot Derail Ukraine’s Rule of Law Reforms War in Ukraine
21 minutes ago
OPINION: Russia’s Invasion Cannot Derail Ukraine’s Rule of Law Reforms
By Denys Maslov
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
3 hours ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Back to the Middle Ages on the way to Europe: Beaten Kyiv protesters take refuge in ancient church yard
Next » Margvelashvili refuses to move to residence built for Saakashvili