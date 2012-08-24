“The position of President [Viktor Yanukovych] is that it is

necessary to adopt this national program before the elections,” he told

reporters during his visit to Zhytomyr region on Friday, Aug.24.

Lytvyn stressed the need to envisage funding for this program this year and in the state budget for 2013.

He said that several language bills had been registered in the

Verkhovna Rada and added that the consideration of these documents would

be complicated, “because there will be attempts to rely on the

political process, rather than on a practical result.”

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada passed the law on the principles of state language policy on July 3.

On August 8, President Viktor Yanukovych signed the law and

instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to set up a working group to develop

proposals to improve legislation on the use of languages in Ukraine.

The law came into force on August 10, and it envisages the

possibility of official bilingualism in the regions where the percentage

of representatives of national minorities exceeds 10%.

Parliamentary elections in Ukraine are to be held in October 2012.