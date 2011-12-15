"As far as ‘color revolutions’ are concerned, I think that everything is clear. It is a well-tested scheme for destabilizing society. I do not think it appeared by itself," Putin said during his annual Q&A session broadcast live on Thursday.

"We know the events of the Orange Revolution in Ukraine. By the way, some of our opposition members were in Ukraine and officially worked as advisers to its then President [Viktor] Yuschenko. They are now transferring this practice to Russian soil in a natural manner," he said.