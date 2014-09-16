 “To fulfill the will of the people expressed by representatives of the parliamentary corps of Novorossiya, and taking account of the urgent need to create united armed forces of Novorossiya to address both the defense missions of the DPR and LPR and subsequent advance, we, the commanders of the volunteer military formations of the people’s republics, have decided to set up the united armed forces of Novorossiya,” the statement said.

Ivan Korsun has been appointed as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces of Novorossiya, the report said.

