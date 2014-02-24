A total of 307 out of the 368 MPs registered in the session hall voted for a relevant resolution on Thursday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent said.

According to the resolution, the parliament dismissed Anatoliy Holovin, Mykhailo Kolos, Maria Markush, Vyacheslav Ovcharenko and Oleksandr Faseniuk.

The Verkhovna Rada, the president and the Ukrainian Congress of Judges each have their quotas for appointing judges for the Constitutional Court.

The parliament also proposed that acting President Oleksandr Turchynov dismiss the Constitutional Court judges who were appointees from the presidential quota and urged the Congress of Judges to hold a session within the next three days to consider firing the judges appointed from its own quotas.

Interim prosecutor general Oleh Makhnitsky said the Prosecutor General’s Office was currently investigating alleged malpractices by Constitutional Court judges.