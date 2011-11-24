An Interfax-Ukraine reporter said that a cooperation agreement was signed in Astana on Thursday in the presence of Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, Regions Party deputy head Leonid Kozhara and First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan People’s Democratic Party Nurlan Nigmatulin.

Before signing the document, Azarov noted that the Regions Party "has taken the path of the expansion of international contacts."

could be interesting for you: Receive the latest Ukraine news bulletins for today.

"We have outgrown our former limits, when the Regions Party was exclusively engaged in internal party affairs," he said.